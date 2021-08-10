The Saweetie meal is here!

In the most perfect celebrity/brand campaign in recent memory, greedy-greedster Saweetie (who’s known for gobbling stomach-busting concoctions) teamed up with McDonald’s for her very own McMeal that arrived at restaurants nationwide yesterday.

The buzzy meal includes a Big Mac®, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, a medium Sprite®, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce.

Fans are encouraged to mix-n-match the meal just like the “Icy Girl” would by topping the Big Mac with fries or McNuggets or sweet & soul squiggles or wherever your imagination takes you.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” she gushed. Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”

Collectors of limited-edition items will surely be plotting on the icy new packaging inspired by Saweetie’s style that’s evolved into a social media obsession.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Saweetie, a true brand fan who puts her own spin on everything she touches across music, fashion, beauty and culture,” added Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA. And now she’s brought that spark and creativity to her signature McDonald’s order by celebrating her love for our food and passion for mixing things up.”

Will you be ordering the Saweetie meal? Tell us down below and peep the best (and funniest) reactions to the viral meal on the flip.