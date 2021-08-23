“My True Crime Story”: Jamila Davis’ Financial Finessing Found Her Face To Face With The FEDs!

She put celebs in their dream houses and cars…

Then bank fraud landed her behind bars! Tonight’s episode of VH1’s “My True Crime Story” spotlights Jamila Davis, a smart church-going woman from Queens, who A-listed her way into the male-dominated world of mortgage fraud, aided by some of the world’s biggest banks. Known as Queens’ Realest Agent, she began flipping mansions for millions in exclusive neighborhoods – she even helped rapper, Fabolous, buy his first car – until the FBI began to watch her every move.

In “My True Crime Story,” Jamila discusses how her life took a tragic turn but after serving time in federal prison for bank fraud, she became an advocate for incarcerated women. Jamila is a co-founder of WomenOverIncarcerated.org, an advocacy group that rallies for sentencing reform for non-violent, female federal offenders.

VH1’s “My True Crime Story” airs Mondays at 10 PM ET / PT.

