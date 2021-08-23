"My True Crime Story": Bank Fraud Landed Jamila Davis Behind Bars

“My True Crime Story”: Jamila Davis’ Financial Finessing Found Her Face To Face With The FEDs!

- By

She put celebs in their dream houses and cars

Remy Ma x My True Crime Story

Source: VH1 / VH1

Then bank fraud landed her behind bars! Tonight’s episode of VH1’s “My True Crime Story” spotlights Jamila Davis, a smart church-going woman from Queens, who A-listed her way into the male-dominated world of mortgage fraud, aided by some of the world’s biggest banks. Known as Queens’ Realest Agent, she began flipping mansions for millions in exclusive neighborhoods – she even helped rapper, Fabolous, buy his first car – until the FBI began to watch her every move.

In “My True Crime Story,” Jamila discusses how her life took a tragic turn but after serving time in federal prison for bank fraud, she became an advocate for incarcerated women. Jamila is a co-founder of WomenOverIncarcerated.org, an advocacy group that rallies for sentencing reform for non-violent, female federal offenders.

Check out a sneak peek clip from tonight’s episode below:

VH1’s “My True Crime Story” airs Mondays at 10 PM ET / PT.

Will you be watching?

Categories: Celebrity News, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.