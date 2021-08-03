Bossip Video

It’s showtime!

Tonight’s VERZUZ battle with The LOX and Dipset is not the only thing putting numbers on the board for Swizz Beatz and his multi-hyphenate wife Alicia Keys. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the music mogul couple has sold their incredible Camelback Mountain home in Phoenix, Arizona for a whopping $3.1 million!

The 7,050 square foot gated home sits at the very end of a cul-de-sac and boasts views of Echo Canyon, Piestewa Peak, Mummy Mountain, and city lights. Like all Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys homes, especially their famous Razor home in La Jolla, California, this crib is ultra-modern with striking and dramatic designs all throughout the house. There are four bedrooms and six bathrooms and each room has its own distinct view of the Arizona landscape.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the 800-bottle wine room, the wet bar, the home theater/game room, the six-car garage with elevator to the main living area, and the infinity-edge pool and spa. Oh, and the eat-in chef’s kitchen with pantry. The master bedroom is big enough to comfortably seat a grand piano, an NY apartment-sized walk-in dressing room, and a closet. There is also a private terrace.

To see a whole lot more of where the Dean’s used to live, flip the page a few times.

Source: Matt Moreno / Matt Moreno/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

