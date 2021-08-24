Bossip Video

Funeral arrangements have been made for Michelle Avan, the Bank of America executive murdered in her Reseda, CA home. As previously reported Avan, a revered 48-year-old Senior Vice President at Bank of America and head of global women’s and under-represented talent strategy in global human resources, was found beaten to death.

Police arrested Michelle’s ex-boyfriend/fellow Bank of America executive, Anthony Duwayne Turner, 52, on suspicion of murder later that day and he’s pleaded not guilty to one felony count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary.

Now the Avan family is announcing that they’re laying the beloved woman whose life was cut tragically short to rest. According to a press release, Michelle’s funeral service will take place in Inglewood, California, and will be live-streamed online.

“The Avan family extends its heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of condolences since the unexpected death of our mother. The funeral service will occur on Friday, August 27 at 11 am at Faithful Central Bible Church – The Living Room, 400 W. Florence Ave., Inglewood, Ca, 90301. There will be a balloon release immediately following the service in front of the church. Additionally, so that all Michelle’s friends across the country can join the “Celebration of Life” service, it will be streaming live on YouTube: https://youtu.be/OL7oedYzBrk.”

The family also notes that while Michelle’s passing is terribly tragic, it’s shining an important spotlight on intimate partner violence.

“A light has also been shined on intimate partner violence. It can happen to anyone, even those that are successful and empowered in every other area of their lives except their relationships. Michelle’s death will hopefully help others remove themselves from unhealthy and unsafe circumstances.”

Michelle’s children are still fighting to have D.A. George Gascón file special a circumstances murder charge against Anthony Duwayne Turner so he could receive a harsher sentence if he’s convicted. Without it, their mother’s accused killer could get as little as FIVE YEARS behind bars.

A candlelight vigil was recently held for Michelle.

Rest well, Michelle Avan.