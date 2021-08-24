Bossip Video

Sony and Marvel have finally released the long-awaited trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, proving some rumors correct that previous Spider-Man franchise villains would be after Peter Parker in the upcoming installment.

One of the most anticipated movies of 2021 is Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony has kept its promise of giving us a Tom Holland led Spider-Man movie every other year since his first, Spider-Man: Homecoming. For two years, leakers and rumors have suggested the latest Spider-Man movie would be the most ambitious film for the MCU and for Sony.

The new trailer didn’t solve the questions from fans about whether the previous Spider-Man leads, Andrew Garfield and Tobey McGuire, would appear in the new film, however, it did prove the villains from those movies would be making their mark. After a leak of the trailer on Sunday night, Sony had no choice but to release the full trailer the next day for the world to see.

The trailer may seem like it had a lot going on, but if you pay close attention, you can see more than just a few hints at what to expect. One thing is for sure: the Sinister Six is coming together pretty well. The other thing that’s clear is Dr. Strange is still new to magic and Wong isn’t going to be there to help fix any issues.

You can watch the full trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home below.