Looking for a Playstation 5? We have some bad news for you on that journey for the next-gen console.

By now, you’ve probably seen the Playstation 5 hype all over your timeline. From kids to adults and everyone in between, the launch of the Playstation 5 feels like an event. Even people not interested in playing the gaming console are still buying them and reselling the system for upwards of $1500. Each console secured is tripling your money and with apps like Stock-X, selling is easier than ever.

Sony tapped Travis Scott to help with creative and his launch night event featured him in the desert playing the PS5 before gifting the console to fans. There isn’t anything else they could do to drive the hype, and in the eyes of many, they executed the rollout perfectly.

Now, according to the New York Post, even Sony is surprised at the response–which has left them without any units on hand.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said the next-generation console will continue to experience steep stock shortages for the foreseeable future. “Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold,” Ryan said. “I’ve spent much of the last year trying to be sure that we can generate enough demand for the product. And now in terms of my executive bandwidth, I’m spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand.”

Jim Ryan also said Coronavirus has added challenges on the production side, but even if they had more units, they would probably still face the same results. In business, this is a good thing, especially for a product with a price point of $399 & $499. Even with the world in a financial crisis and unemployment rates higher than ever, Sony isn’t having any issues selling their product, which says a lot about the demand.