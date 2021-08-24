Bossip Video

Tory Lanez is facing even more consequences for his recent antics, with a judge telling him to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion.

According to reports from TMZ, a judge has increased Lanez’s bail for violating a protective order granted to Megan Thee Stallion. This comes after he appeared on the Rolling Loud stage in Miami last month shortly after Meg’s performance that same weekend.

Now, the singer’s bail has been bumped up from $190,000 to $250,000.

Earlier this month, prosecutors filed a motion requesting that the judge either increase his bail or revoke it since he allegedly came within 100 yards of Thee Stallion when he made a surprise appearance during DaBaby’s controversial set.

Even though a source told TMZ at the time that Tory was never physically close to Megan, the judge responding to this situation still decided to set stricter guidelines in place. Now, Lanez is completely prohibited from attending any events where the Houston rapper will be present. Not only that, the judge made it clear that this is the singer’s last warning, saying another violation will result in Tory being remanded into custody.

Of course, the original protective order stems from the July 2020 incident in which Lanez was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle after he allegedly shot Megan in the foot during a dispute in the Hollywood Hills.

While Tory’s team claims he wasn’t physically close to the rapper at Rolling Loud, his appearance on stage came one week after DaBaby and Megan exchanged words over Twitter, when he retweeted a post that made light of her altercation with Tory. So, regardless of whether the original protection order was actually violated, DaBaby and Tory Lanez clearly came together to mess with Meg.