Rappers Tyler the Creator and Freddie Gibbs were full of jokes and colorful conversations recently while working in the studio. The entertainers let fans watch in on a recent session via Instagram live and for a few moments, the rapper got to speaking on Tyler’s sexuality.

The clip starts off with Freddie addressing Tyler:

Freddie: “When you came out gay, motherf**kers supported you” Tyler: “Whoa, I never came out. “I don’t know what anyone’s talking about. I don’t know why everyone thinks I’m a–.”

Freddie there described himself as a heterosexual, non-monogamous man and them jokes he supported Tyler, to which Tyler jokingly responded that Freddie was coming out.

Tyler: “Is this what you’re saying, Freddie?Is Freddie coming out?” Freddie: “You already out!” Tyler: “Freddie’s coming out!!!!” Freddie: “N***a, get the fuck off my Live,” said Freddie. Tyler: “N***a, you put me on here…”

Hit play to see the buffoonery.

Fans have speculated over Tyler’s sexuality for years, although he’s never openly stated what it is. In 2017, the rapper seemingly boasted about having experiences with the same sex in his teen years on his song “Flower Boy,” rapping “I been kissing white boys since 2004”.

A rumor about Tyler and Jaden Smith dating also sparked when Tyler won a Grammy in 2020, Jaden took to Twitter to say: “My boyfriend just won a Grammy“. He had previously exclaimed that Tyler was his “boyfriend” during a performance the same year. Fans never knew if the friendly men were just joking or not.