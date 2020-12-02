Bossip Video

Lil Nas X Says Tyler, the Creator, and Frank Ocean made it easier for him to be where he is today, comfortably, during an interview with Zane Lowe.

Lil Nas X burst onto the music scene with “Old Town Road” and ever since, nothing was the same. It’s the last time humanity enjoyed something together and allowed ourselves to have fun. During his wild ride with the record, Lil Nas X took time during Pride month in 2019 to come out to the world as gay, bringing representation to a music genre that has notoriously lacked LGBTQ inclusivity.

Coming out was a big move for Lil Nas, who had kept this a secret and now was able to live his truth. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, he opened up about the ability to live his truth and how music helped inspire the decision, specifically because of artists like Tyler The Creator and Frank Ocean.

“I think artists like Frank in general and, like, Tyler and whatever, they made it easier for me to be where I am, comfortably,” Lil Nas X said around the 1:13 mark above, going on to praise one of Ocean’s 2017 singles. “Also ‘Provider’ was a very special song to me during this relationship I was in. So yeah, go Frank, he’s amazing.”

Lil Nas X touched the hearts of millions with his attitude and carefree spirit when he came into the game and his courage to live his truth will inspire even more to do the same. It’s safe to say even if it’s not music, this kid will be around for a long time. In the interview he also talks Nicki Minaj and the success of “Old Town Road.”