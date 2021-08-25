“Brat Loves Judy” Exclusive: Da Brat Gets Roped Into Babysitting… BUT She’s Never Changed A Diaper Before!

Happy Hump Day!



It’s Wednesday so we’re just 24 hours away from a brand new episode of “Brat Loves Judy” on WeTV! If you haven’t caught the show yet, it’s all about egendary rapper Da Brat and her multi-millionaire CEO girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, who are bringing their fans and the world an up-close look at their unique life and love story together. The couple are on the verge of marriage, but debt, familial burdens, and stresses within their home threaten to upset their happy life. As the power couple navigate their new life together, parents and friends invade their love nest, calling into question the expectations they have for one another in a relationship.

We’ve got a sneak peek look at the upcoming episode for your viewing pleasure. On the next episode of “Brat Loves Judy,” Da Brat has her hands full when Judy’s daughter Deja asks her to babysit her daughter Kenzie. The problem is Brat has never even changed a diaper, has no idea what to do with a kid and isn’t sure if she can handle the responsibility. Will she pass this test with flying colors or is Kenzie in for a rough ride?

Check out the clip below:





Play



Here’s what to expect from the episode:

After months of sneaking around, it’s finally time for Judy to reveal her shocking secret to Brat. Brat and Judy’s unresolved issues threaten to derail the proposal. Emotions run high when Brat reunites with her estranged sister LisaRaye.

BRAT LOVES JUDY – New Episode Airs Thursday, August 26 at 9 PM ET on WeTV

Will you be watching?