“Brat Loves Judy” Exclusive: Can Judy Fix The Issues Between Da Brat And Her Sister? [VIDEO]

We sure could use a lil love in our lives this week…

Thank goodness we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Brat Loves Judy!” This season, despite their best attempts to enjoy their love bubble, Brat and Judy can’t seem to escape chaos and drama. Meanwhile, Judy has a secret plan that will change their worlds forever, but she realizes pulling it off may be harder than she anticipated. We’ve got an exclusive clip from Thursday’s brand new episode where Judy is plotting an incredible surprise for Brat — but she’s concerned issues between Da Brat and her sister Lisa Raye may send the whole plan awry.

Dang, ya’ll remember when that ish happened? Lisa Raye really pulled an it’s my birthday and I’ll wild out if I want to moment. Do you think she’ll show up for the surprise?

Here’s a synopsis of what to expect from the episode:

On Thursday, August 19th at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT, a fight leads Judy to offer couples therapy, but Brat’s defensiveness throws Judy’s secret proposal into doubt. Judy’s daughter Deja and baby Kenzie move in. Judy worries that inviting Brat’s estranged sister, LisaRaye, to the proposal will backfire.

