MESSY!

Things are getting messier and messier between Steph Curry’s parents, Sonya and Dell Curry, who accused each other of cheating during their 33-year marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, 55-year-old Sonya filed for divorce on June 14 in North Carolina, citing Dell’s “marital misconduct.”

Dell fired back with a court filing of his own, accusing Sonya of “acts of illicit sexual misconduct” prior to their separation, and then lying about the alleged incident.

Oh but it gets better: Dell claims that Sonya cheated on him with former New England Patriots tight end Stephen Johnson–a 6th-round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft.He goes on to say that Sonya “began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.”

Further in the docs, Dell says Sonya is actually living with Johnson, claiming that she should not be entitled to alimony because of it.

On the flip side, Sonya denied his allegations saying she is NOT living with Johnson, though she’s currently living on her own because Dell won’t allow her to live at their home.

However, she did admit to being in a relationship with Johnson but denied cheating on Dell, saying the relationship began “months after” after they agreed to legally separate in March 2020.

In a spicy development, Sonya claimed he actually cheated on her during the marriage, hooking up with multiple different women that family and close friends knew about it.

Naturally, the news shook up social media and spawned one of the greatest Twitter threads ever.

How do you think this messy saga ends? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to the looming split on the flip.