Following news of their divorce going public, things between Steph Curry’s parents, Sonya and Dell Curry, are already getting messy.

While things for the Curry fam always looked perfect from the outside in, it seems like things for this couple have been unraveling for a while. Now, Dell Curry is claiming that his estranged wife, Sonya, cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end, then, lied to him about it.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports , Steph Curry’s father says Sonya has been dating Steven Johnson, a 6th-round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft. Dell goes on to say that Sonya “began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to t he date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.”

Further in the docs, Dell says Sonya is actually living with Johnson in Tennessee, claiming that she should not be entitled to alimony because of it.

On the other hand, Sonya denied his allegations in responding documents, saying she is NOT living with Johnson, though she is currently living on her own because Dell will not allow her to live at their home. She did admit to being in a relationship, but denied cheating on Dell, saying the relationship began “months after” she and her husband agreed to legally separate in March 2020.

Sonya also turned the tables on Dell, claiming he cheated on her during the marriage, hooking up with multiple different women that family and close friends all knew about it.

This unfortunate development comes after Sonya filed for divorce on June 14. The couple got married in 1988.