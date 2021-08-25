Bossip Video

Kanye West is dropping everything from his name except ‘Ye,’ a new court filing reveals. This move comes just days before his Chicago DONDA show.

Kanye West is in the home stretch of his DONDA album release, with two sold out shows in Atlanta and two of the highest streamed Apple Music events under his belt. Even with all of that behind him, the album still hasn’t been released, and for a good reason: Kanye is bringing his DONDA event to his second hometown of Chicago.

This week, clips of the Soldier Field team creating the stage leaked and appears to show Kanye recreating his Chicago home inside the stadium.

Along with getting ready for his homecoming show, news broke that Kanye West is dropping everything from his name, wanting to change it to simply “Ye.” According to TMZ, it’s up to the judge for the final decision.

KW just filed legal docs in L.A. … asking a court to give him a new moniker in the books — going from Kanye Omari West to simply, “Ye.” Yes, the nickname he’s gone by for years and years now … dude wants that to be what Uncle Sam knows him by going forward.

Unclear what might go into the review process for this … but it seems pretty clear. If a judge signs off, then Kanye as you know him is a goner. It’ll be all Ye … all day. Fact is, in California, unless there’s evidence a name change is designed to commit fraud or other shenanigans … the judge will approve it. So, this will get a sign off by the judge.

It’s a busy week for Yeezy, who seems to be in the middle of a healing process that will see its completion soon. Allegedly, his album will drop after this listening session and fans can stop begging for the album all over social media.