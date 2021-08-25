Bossip Video

An emotional episode of #LHHATL had viewers in shocker after seeing Yung Joc seemingly swinging on his 20-year-old son Amoni during a heated conversation.

Since the show aired, Joc addressed the situation on IG live during his radio show, The “Streetz Morning Takeover” On a live session, Joc detailed his frustration while he explained to his son that he wants the best for him and to be aware of the company he keeps. However, the conversation quickly became tense, and viewers watched Joc’s anger rise as he broke glass inside the venue.

“My son came to apologize, so I was open to that. It takes a man admit when you’re wrong or to be able to say, ‘Hey, I don’t mind expressing my humility.’ We both got carried away as men, you know we gonna honor each other and continue to put loyalty first, you know what I’m saying. That’s how it started. But then it kind of got to the point where like, ‘Man, I’m grown, I don’t want you telling me when I’m wrong.’ I was like ‘what?’ It was the bucket for me, you know what I’m saying?”

He went on to detail how he witnessed his nephew murdered while Amoni was in the vicinity and how that affected him.

As the conversation continued, he did admit that he “lost his cool.” In the end, Joc revealed how the relationship with Amoni is following the episode, saying, “It’s love.”

