Why so…disinterested???

Safaree Samuels is trending on Twitter after fans watched the rapper react like he was completely uninterested in his wife’s reveal that they were having a second baby.

On last night’s episode of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” Erica Mena revealed to Safaree that she’s 23 weeks pregnant just one year after they welcomed their first baby, their daughter Safire.

“I know things have been weird for us lately,” Erica started off her announcement while she and Safaree enjoyed a private dinner. “I just wanted to do something to get back into why we fell in love in the first place.” “I wanna show you something that I just found out,” Erica stated as she handed Safaree a sonogram video.

Granted, she and Safaree were really rocky at this point, but the rapper didn’t even crack a smile or a frown in reaction. The 40-year-old sat there with a straight face and reiterated that Erica “knows how he feels” about having more kids, adding how difficult the last year has been raising their baby girl.

Eventually, Safaree just popped up and left the dinner table, driving off on his 4-wheeler and doing a wheely. We can’t make this mess up, you have to see it for yourself.

Safaree and Erica’s marital troubles have been playing out publicly over the last several months with Erica filing for divorce from him in May and the estranged spouses welcoming a son just a few weeks ago. Safaree alleged in recent court docs that Erica destroyed around $50K worth of his belongings out of anger and he’s seeking to be reimbursed by the mother of his two kids.

After watching last night’s scene, fans are actually in disbelief of not only Safaree’s reaction but at him not even knowing that his wife was nearly six months pregnant.

