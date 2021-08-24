Bossip Video

Really???

Last night’s episode of #LHHATL had viewers almost tossing chairs at their TVs in unison with rapper Yung Joc after a tense argument between him and his son Amoni aired.

During the scene, Joc and the 20-year-old met at Joc’s nightclub to have a discussion after his mother persuaded Joc to drop some jewels on him in an earlier scene. Apparently, both Joc and Amoni’s mom are displeased with the so-called “friends” Amoni’s been keeping. The father attempted to share his wisdom and emphasize how important it is to have loyalty to his family and be safe out in the streets, but Amoni’s whole demeanor changes in a way that his dad sees as disrespectful.

“I’m not gonna lose you to these streets!” yells Joc.

Things took an awful turn when a screaming argument turned into a chair tossing scene. Joc was very emotional, sparking empathetic reactions online.

Do YOU think Armoni understands his dad is simply showing concern over his safety?

Hit play to see it!

We imagine Joc was super frustrated at this moment because this hasn’t been the first time he tried to show some concern over his son’s safety. In an episode of “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition,” Yung Joc took a hike with his Amoni and had an emotional heart to heart over his hanging with a “certain individual.”