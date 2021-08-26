“Truth Be Told” Exclusive Clip: Poppy Parnell Probes Kate Hudson’s Character About Her Dead Husband’s Cheating! [VIDEO]

Are you one of those people who loves true crime novels, true crime series’ and true crime podcasts?

Then you should probably be tuned into Apple TV+ series “Truth Be Told,” starring and executive produced by Octavia Spencer.

Here’s a synopsis of the show:

Descend into the world of true-crime podcasts. This NAACP Image Award–winning mystery anthology drama series stars Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Kate Hudson joins Octavia Spencer for the new season of this gripping mystery. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, “Truth Be Told” provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

If it sounds intriguing, you’re in luck, because we’ve got an exclusive clip from this week’s all-new episode of “Truth Be Told” featuring Kate Hudson and Octavia Spencer.

In the next episode of Apple series “Truth Be Told,” Octavia Spencer’s Poppy Parnell character meets up with longtime friend Micah Keith to discuss how they’ll approach her case on her podcast. Micah, played by Kate Hudson, admits she knew her dead husband had strayed but tells Poppy nothing is off-limits on the podcast.

Check out our exclusive clip below:





Play



Whew! We hate to say it but this doesn’t look good for Kate’s character Micah. Her husband was cheating and now he is dead. 9 times out of 10 you know what it is in that scenario!

Listen when we tell you — we watched the first season and there were SO many twists and turns we were kept on the edge of our seats!

A new episode of “Truth Be Told” airs every Friday on Apple TV+

Will you be watching?