Teyana Taylor is opening up about a surgery she had recently, undergoing emergency surgery in Miami after finding lumps in her breasts.

On a recent episode of Teyana her husband Iman Shumpert’s reality series, We Got Love Teyana & Iman, the singer revealed that she underwent emergency surgery in Miami after finding lumps in her breasts.

Her physician, Dr. Altman, performed a biopsy on her “dense” breast tissue and sent the samples out to pathology. Luckily, the results came back fine, even after what her doctor described as a “complicated” procedure.

“I just want this to be the last time I go through this,” Taylor said during the episode. “Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and [husband] Iman.”

Just as most parents understand, after undergoing the procedure, Teyana’s first thoughts were about her two daughters, Junie, 5, and Rue, 11 months.

“When will I be able to hold my babies again?” she asked when she made it out of surgery.

Unfortunately for the eager mama, doctors instructed Taylor that because the surgery was done on her chest and her under-arms, she should wait at least six weeks until lifting her children in order to be safe and heal completely.

“It’s tough,” Taylor explained following the surgery. “I’m definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much.” She continued, “I think that’s probably the longest I’ve been away from them. My number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well.”

After spending some time recovering, Teyana was filmed returning home to Atlanta, where her family welcomed her with open arms.

In the end, Taylor noted that it was worth undergoing the procedure in order to be safe.