Exes Chris Brown and Karrueche both came out to support their friend Teyana Taylor, who hosted the PRETTY LITTLE THING Madhouse at Wisdome in Los Angeles Saturday.

The sighting marks the second time in less than a week that the former couple have attended the same event.

Both Brown and Tran were in attendance for a special ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ event at Six Flags last week. But if you think that means anything, Karrueche made it abundantly CLEAR that it does not.

When a few blogs ran a story noting that Breezy and Karrueche left Six Flags just minutes apart, Karrueche commented:

… there was an event at Six Flags for Space Jam… there were a ton of other people there. Next

Listen Karrueche, we hear you LOUD and CLEAR… Sorry to this man fr fr!

Back to the subject at hand. Teyana Taylor went full out with her wardrobe for the Madhouse — even using costume makeup and a prosthetic nose AND ears for the special event.

Other special guests seen on the scene included Kid Ink and his gorgeous wife Asiah.

The always stunning Shantel “Miss Jackson” Jackson

One of our FAVORITE models Leslie Sidora

Actor Sarunas J. Jackson

