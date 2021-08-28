Bossip Video

Atlanta legends, Outkast, are celebrating the 25th anniversary of one of their most celebrated and iconic projects “ATLiens,” by releasing a new video game.

André “3000” Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton took to Twitter to celebrate the album’s anniversary and promote an extended version that will now be available.

You already know the city of Atlanta goes hard for each other and The Atlanta Hawks joined in on the celebration with a shoutout of their own.

The mobile game will allow players to take on the role of Big Boi or André 3000, battle aliens in Atlanta and collect vinyl discs in an effort to get the most points and win the game. This actually sounds like a lot of fun!

Fans will also be able to stream a deluxe edition of the project or purchase a vinyl. The deluxe version, reports say, will include unreleased hi-res instrumentals in addition to the 15 songs that were originally placed on the album.

No official release for the ATLiens video game has been announced, but it will reportedly be compatible with mobile, desktop browsers, Spotify and Apple Music.

Die heart fans will not only get the the video game and deluxe album but will also get an animated visual for the song “Two Dope Boyz (In a Cadillac)” as well as some limited ATLiens merch which is on sale now!