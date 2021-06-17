Bossip Video

Big Boi and Airbnb are teaming up to give fans the chance to stay in the iconic Dungeon Family house where Outkast was formed.

In honor of Black Music Month, fans of the iconic duo–which also includes the always elusive Andre 3000–have been invited for the opportunity to experience an important location in hip-hop history with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The overnight stays at the property—which are available for booking on June 29, July 1, and July 3 for as low as $25 a night—will come with a guided tour of the famous basement where countless early Outkast and Goodie Mob classics were recorded. Guests will also get to see the new studio at the house, and will be transported to and from the house if they live within Atlanta’s city limits.

“Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with the Dungeon Family in this house,” Big Boi explained in a post on Airbnb’s official blog. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”

To mark the occasion, Airbnb has committed to making a donation to the Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to allow more Atlanta youth to get access to music education. Good news all around.