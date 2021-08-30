Bossip Video

We knew that “P-Valley” panty melter Ty Lepley was a private person but who knew he was previously engaged?!

According to LoveBScott, Ty Lepley has called it quits with his longtime fiancée/ ICM agent/the mother of his two children April King, and is quietly seeing his “P-Valley” season 2 love interest Miracle Watts.

Wait, what?!

Hearing that Ty was engaged and has two kids is definitely news to us and so is his alleged new romance. Ty hasn’t publicly spoken on his relationship status but sources told LoveBScott that he allegedly broke things off with the agent, whom he reportedly has an 8-month-old with, for unknown reasons.

The blogger recently updated the story to add:

“Sources close to Ty Lepley have responded to our story. They say Ty actually left April last year.”

Hmmmmmm…

Neither Ty nor Miracle have directly addressed the dating rumor. According to Miracle Watts’ IG stories, the pair have been busy in the gym prepping for the new season of the Chucalissa, Mississippi show.

LoveBScott points out that Miracle’s hinted at their romance by posting Ty’s tattooed arm in her IG stories.

Back in March rumors surfaced that Miracle was dating Bad Boy P Diddy but it’s evident that both parties have moved on since that short-lived romance. Diddy is allegedly quietly courting City Girl Caresha Brownlee.

Back in September 2020, Ty told TheJasmineBrand that he was in a relationship but stopped short of revealing the woman’s identity.

“Right now I have a girlfriend,” he said. “Yeah, I do.”

He then revealed why he keeps his personal life out of the public eye.

“The thing about [it], it almost takes it back to the discipline I have to kind of stay focused on what I have going,” he said. “But it’s just like, you know what? You gotta be on your Ps and Qs if you’re really going to try and do this thing. So one of the things that helps me stay focused is working in a field that is in front of the camera. Lots of my life is in front of the camera. To even get to the secondary part of my life, some of the extracurricular activity is in front of the camera. Here we are in front of the camera also. You put it all together and there’s lots of my life that’s for the public. So if there’s anything that I keep private, it’s probably going to be my personal life. It’s just another way to compartmentalize and keep me focused.”

Maybe Ty and Miracle’s off-screen romance could make for some steamy “P-Valley” scenes.

Only time will tell, but if they are a new couple we wish them the best of luck.