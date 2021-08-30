Bossip Video

Marvel releases the featurette for its upcoming film, Shang-Chi: And The Legends Of The Teen Rings.

Marvel Studios is finally back in the swing of things following movie theaters being shut down thanks to COVID-19.

Black Widow drew success for the comic book franchise in these unknown times, regardless of the lawsuit from the lead actress that followed. Many questioned if Marvel would release other movies in theater and on Disney+, but Marvel was adamant it would go back to their old ways. Now, the next film up is Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings, which will hit theaters this weekend.

While many in Hollywood have called this a risk, since its a new chapter in the MCU, Marvel and Disney are betting big and fans are ready to hit theaters for Shang-Chi. To build up anticipation for the film, Marvel has released a new featurette with the cast.

In the “Ready to Rise” featurette, cast members Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Fala Chen, and director/screenwriter Destin Daniel Cretton along with screenwriter Dave Callaham offer insights on what Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” means to them personally and what it means to them in terms of Asian representation in film. Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” opens in theaters on Friday, September 3.

The film builds off one of the foundational building blocks of the MCU from the first Iron Man film, in which Tony Stark is kidnapped by the ten rings. Over a decade later, we will find out more about the organization and perhaps get more clues as to whats in store for their Cinematic Universe.