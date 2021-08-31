Bossip Video

REALLY??!!

Reality star Scott Disick appears to be secretly losing sleep over his baby mama’s love for PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker. Yesterday, Scott’s alleged DMs sending shade to Kourtney Kardashian for straddling Travis in Venice were put on blast by none other than Kourtney’s ex, Younes Bendjima.

Younes shared a screenshot of the alleged DM from Scott to his IG story. In the message, it appears that Scott sent Younes a photo of Kourtney making out with Travis on a boat in Venice, Italy recently. Scott then allegedly vented to Younes in disgust of Kourtney showing her man affection in public:

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Unfortunately for Scott, Younes swiftly shut his sh*t talking down with a crystal CLEAR message in response:

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.”

Yiiiikes!

Younes put a little seasoning over the screenshot, writing “keep that same energy you had about me publicly, privately.” The 30-year-old former boxer, who dated Kourtney was likely referring to Scott sending him shade on TV. During the KUWTK reunion in June, Disick told Andy Cohen that he approves Kourtney moving on with Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker but SLAMMED Bendjima.

After Cohen suggested that Disick gets “really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys,” Scott then replied,

“Me? No. I just want to kill them. … Well, the last guy. Let’s all be honest here.”

Khloé Kardashian then put her two cents in to agree with Disick regarding his apparent Bendjima shade, telling Cohen, “Nobody was happy with the last one.”





Are YOU shocked Scott is still salty?