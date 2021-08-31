Bossip Video

Cardi B could not be prouder to stand by her man as he celebrates independent music publishing company Reservoir Media going public.

The rapper accompanied her other half, Offset, on Wall Street on Monday morning to celebrate independent music publishing company Reservoir Media going public. Migos is listed on the company’s roster, which is why the “Straightenin” rapper got to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Reservoir Media (RSVR), which was founded by Golnar Khosrowshahi, becomes the first U.S.-based publicly traded independent music company and the first female-founded and -led publicly traded music company in the U.S, according to reports from Billboard.

Of course, a very-pregnant Cardi B was standing by her husband’s side the whole time, getting to witness the blue confetti raining down on Offset, Khosrowshahi and other investors involved in the project. She posted a series of photos from the eventful day onto Instagram, congratulating her Kulture co-creator and letting him know how proud she is.

“Sooo proud of you my dear @offsetyrn,” she wrote in a post on Monday night. “May God protect you and lead you in the right paths.”

“This morning, Reservoir rang the @Nasdaq Opening Bell in celebration of our recent IPO. It is both exciting and humbling to take this next step in Reservoir’s journey,” the company wrote on Twitter. “We look forward to all the opportunities this creates, as we deepen our commitment to #investinginentertainment.

Back in 2017, Reservoir Media signed Offset and Takeoff to global publishing deals back, which represent their individual and collective catalogs. Reservoir Media’s EVP of A&R and Catalog Development Faith Newman brought the rappers to the roster.

The company experienced its first day of trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on July 29, when its shares took a 4.9% dip after opening at $9.49 and closing at $9.03. On Monday, it opened at $8.40.

See more pictures of Cardi and Offset celebrating the big day down below: