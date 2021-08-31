Bossip Video

In Aggie Pride news…

Former NBA player and two-time champ JR Smith may have put his pro ball player days behind him, but he’s on a new journey that also requires plenty of painstaking work and discipline—he’s gone back to school.

According to CBS Sports, the 35-year-old has enrolled at North Carolina A&T to pursue a degree in liberal studies having missed out on the college experience in the past by going straight from high school to the NBA instead of moving forward with plans to play college basketball at the university.

Not only has Smith returned to the classroom, but he isn’t quite done with sports either as the former New Orleans Hornet, Denver Nugget, New York Knick, Cleaveland Cavallier and L.A. Laker is looking to get a spot on the Aggies’ golf team.

“It’s still as nerve-racking as shooting a free throw in front of 5,000 instead of making a 5-foot putt in front of three,” Smith said of his golf aspirations, according to CBS.

Anyway, all that is well and good, but it’s time to move on to the fun part of this story which exists in the realm of Smith’s Twitter feed as he chronicles his higher learning experience and gives us all life, laughs, and, well, anxiety as we recall our own school experiences and how overwhelming they often were.

There are few school-related things more annoying than when you’re struggling with English and someone comments; “But you speak English, bro,” because THAT IS CLEARLY NOT THE POINT!

Fortunately, Smith appears to be getting the help he needs.

Shout out to Mrs. Burke.

Smith is also sharing with us lessons of perseverance and how to take your energy from this:

To this:

He’s also asking all of the important questions.

When it comes to the subject of joining fraternities, many of us have often wondered like JR, but why though?

Apparently, students at N.C. A&T are not used to having celebrity classmates.

You can always count on LeBron to show love.

So here’s wishing J.R. Smith the best of luck on his educational journey. It’s a pain, but you got this, champ!