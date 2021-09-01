Bossip Video

Britney Spears’ attorney is accusing the singer’s father, James Spears, of trying to get $2 million in payments prior to stepping down from his role in her conservatorship.

According to reports from Variety, the pop star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, argued in a filing on Monday that James’ “true motivation” is to “extort” them for millions in the form of multiple payments. The Complex-viewed filing lists James’ argument for these payments as being for, among other things, attorneys’ fees and “media matters.”

He goes on to claim that James is attempting to “barter suspension and removal” in exchange for the payments.

“Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” Rosengart said in the filing. “Mr. Spears’ blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already repaid from Ms. Spears’ estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

Rosengart added that, contrary to “the powers that Mr. Spears and his counsel seek to arrogate unto themselves,” they are not in the position to “choose” the time or place of Mr. Spears’ exit.