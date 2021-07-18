Britney Spears is speaking up about all of the things she’s kept hidden over the years, doing everything she can to put an end to her conservatorship.

After first calling out her fake supporters in an Instagram post on Friday, suggesting a lot of people only spoke out to save face in public, the pop star took things even further in a follow-up on Saturday, even threatening to quit the music industry altogether if things don’t change.

The 39-year-old posted a long caption divulging her true feelings about those who are against her alongside an image with text that reads, “Take me as I am or kiss my a** eat s**t and step on Legos [sic].”

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️ 🚫!!!!” Spears began. “I’ve done that for the past 13 years … I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time … which I didn’t mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f***ing spa 💆🏼‍♀️🤭🧖🏼‍♀️ !!!!” She continued, “And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit !!!!”

Britney went on to criticize her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for performing her songs at an awards show, referring to her as, “my so-called support system.” She also said the conservatorship has killed her dreams, going on to once again defend her IG dance videos.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!” she wrote. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!! I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past … I’m way past all that and have been for a long time !!!! And for women who say it’s weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales … go f**k yourself 🖕🏼 !!!!!” She continued, “As I said … hope is all I have right now … you’re lucky I post anything at all … if you don’t like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I’m gonna go read a mother f***ing fairy tale now !!!! Psss if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a f***ing book 📕 !!!!!”