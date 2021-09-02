Bossip Video

After several ruined careers, Twitter is finally going to allow users to hide all of their tweets.

If you have a Twitter account, you may remember the early days were all about shock-value driving force of the platform. Slowly, Twitter became a place for real news and real-time updates during events, tragedies, and pandemics. The thing is, those old shock value tweets are still on users’ profiles.

While some are smart enough to make new accounts, that’s simply not the case for everyone. The average person doesn’t know how to delete their old tweets, so, they risk it all when they become even semi-famous. Recently, people tried to cancel JT for her old tweets and when someone reaches fame, most Stans search to see if they’ve every trash talked their faves.

According The Verge, Twitter is finally about to let users hide their old tweets.

Twitter is planning new features to give people more privacy options, according to Bloomberg. The social network’s plans reportedly include the option to archive old tweets so they’re not visible to other users after a given period of time (like 30, 60, or 90 days or a full year). They also include possible options to limit who can see which tweets you’ve liked, to let people remove themselves from a conversation on Twitter, and to let people remove followers without outright blocking them. Bloomberg describes the new features as a suite of “social privacy” changes that are aimed at making people more comfortable engaging on Twitter. Internal research at Twitter apparently found that many users don’t even understand whether their accounts are set to public or private — something the company will begin asking users to review in September. Twitter confirmed the news in a statement to The Verge. “At Twitter, privacy is more than what we do with your data, it’s also about how we help you feel safe and in control of how you show up on Twitter,” a spokesperson said. “We understand that there’s no one size fits all approach to privacy, so we’re excited to roll out more features and tools to empower people on Twitter to customize their experience. Our focus on social privacy is inspired by feedback we received through a global research study we conducted to better understand people’s perceptions of and needs for privacy around the globe. We’ll begin testing some of these features as soon as next week.”

Hopefully, this change stays, unlike fleets, because some of the OG Twitter users not only want to hide those shock value tweets, but also unlicensed music. Unlicensed music has been the downfall of a lot of your favorite accounts. Universal Music Group does not play about posting their music on your social media and if you go viral, you will receive a takedown notice. Hopefully, we get these new features soon as Twitter aims to keep us coming back.