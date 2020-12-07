Bossip Video

One half of the City Girls, JT, has been busy celebrating her birthday this past weekend–but unfortunately for the rapper, the week ended in a bit of outrage from fans.

Last night, some of JT’s followers decided to pull up her old tweets and for some reason, didn’t expect the outrageousness they found. Anyone who was on Twitter in 2012 can tell you the app was the wild wild west. It was literally a free for all where you could say anything, post anything, and bully anyone without being suspended.

Of course, this is entirely different today, as Twitter rules are in place to help maintain a more friendly balance to the website.

Not JT waking up for the past decade and chosing violence pic.twitter.com/8qRkNlpLmQ — °glo blinks♧🤍 (@stargirl1z) December 7, 2020

The above tweets in question appear to show the City Girl rapper “Actin Up” and going in on a number of different celebs including Ciara, who she allegedly called “punk ass h*e” and calling Reginae Carter a “fat corny h*e.”

Dang JT!

When compared to most old tweets, JT really isn’t the worst we have ever seen, but to some, this seems like the end of her career. Most notably, people are surprised about her constantly tweeting about R. Kelly, whether or not she was joking at the time.

Keke Palmer also caught some smoke from JT’s old Twitter arsenal.

Not jt and Keke Palmer 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wCCtss7UZC — riri (@exposed_celebss) December 7, 2020

Eventually, the number of tweets being pulled up was too much and JT announced she made a new Twitter and asked her fans to follow her new account. This is probably the best-case scenario, due to the number of times this has happened to her. Just throw away the entire account.

No cause y’all taking them too serious like how y’all even find them what y’all press like a special button? https://t.co/pQjGD2rOlg — fuckyallbitches (@fuckyallbitch11) December 7, 2020

The “P***y Talk” rapper then sent out an apology on her new account in an attempt to clean up on aisle 6, but of course in true JT fashion, she made it clear she wasn’t giving out any apology without her classic spicy filled two cents.

“Last but not least y’all be like apologize, the ppl who I said stuff bout not offended it be y’all I can personally talk to them y’all be wanting apologies like somebody said sh*t to y’all!”, she wrote.

Last but not least y’all be like apologize, the ppl who I said stuff bout not offended it be y’all I can personally talk to them y’all be wanting apologies like somebody said shit to y’all! — fuckyallbitches (@fuckyallbitch11) December 7, 2020

Moral of the story, if you offended beat my ass! — fuckyallbitches (@fuckyallbitch11) December 7, 2020

Welp! There you have it folks.. Do you think JT’s Tweet’s were bad? Sound off in the comments below.