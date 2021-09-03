Bossip Video

BET+‘s latest comedy will be back for another season.

“The Ms. Pat Show” has been renewed for a second season, just two weeks after its August 12th premiere.

Returning to the series alongside Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams will be J. Bernard Calloway (“City on A Hill”), Tami Roman (“The Family Business”), Theodore Barnes (“The Prince of Peoria”), newcomer Briyana Guadalupe (“The Ms. Pat Show”). As previously reported “The Ms. Pat Show” is based on Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams’ life and memoir that includes her going from a former convicted felon to a suburban mom and stand-up comedian. Season two will have 10 episodes, with series regulars returning.





Brian Grazer, Lee Daniels, Pam Williams, Marc Velez, Samie Kim Falvey, Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams will executive produce alongside Jordan E. Cooper(“Pose”), who also penned the pilot.

“The Ms. Pat Show” marks Grazer’s and Daniels’ first scripted project for BET+. Anthony Hill served as showrunner for S1. Production for the new season and a premiere date will be announced at a later date.

A press release notes that the series “quickly broke records in viewing and audience engagement”, rocketing to the top comedy series on BET+ in its first two weeks.

“I heard y’all was looking for Season 2, so here we go,” said Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams in a statement. “I can’t wait for you to see what Jordan and I do this time! And I can’t thank Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard enough for supporting this project.”

“It took 5 years for the right network to see what we knew immediately,” said Lee Daniels in a statement. “That The Ms. Pat Show was telling real stories about a real Black family, that it was funny, and hard, and just special. It only took two weeks for BET+’s audience to celebrate what the Ms. Pat team put on that screen every episode. We are thrilled at the response from fans, Black Twitter specifically, and look forward to what season 2 will bring.”