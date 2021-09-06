Joey Crack Verzuz Ja Rule

Ashanti after that Fat Joe x Ja Rule #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/bCOWSIUuYI — Blade Brown™ (@Jus_Got_It) September 2, 2021

There’s a certain somebody who we all wanted to see battle (and potentially bully) Ja Rule but we’re cool with Fat Joe stepping into the Verzuz ring after the most entertaining battle to date courtesy of Jadakiss and the LOX.

Ashanti VS Ashanti Featuring appearances by fat joe & ja rule #VERZUZ https://t.co/UQSSyhD2VE — 🏁🖤🏴‍☠️ (@octobernative) September 2, 2021

Joey and Ja previously expressed interest in battling 50 Cent who famously called Jeezy ‘desperate’ for battling his arch nemesis Gucci Mane on the platform.

“I think the guys in the trap, I think the girls, I think everybody [would] be like, ‘Oh wow, we got a Verzuz 50 Cent [with] Fat Joe? Oh, I’m tuning into that joint.’… That’ll be the ideal one,” said Fat Joe during an appearance on the Morning Hustle.

Everyone would agree that Ja Rule vs. 50 Cent makes the most sense but we doubt that will ever happen.

“Listen, man. Everybody don’t want the smoke. Everybody don’t want this smoke. I got heat,” said Ja Rule about a potential battle with 50 in an interview with HipHopDX. “Let me tell you something, when I do my shows, I can rock. I’m telling you, it’s like an hour of straight hit records. No filler. All crab meat, n***a. … All meat in that motherf*cking crab cake, n***a.”

One of the biggest questions ahead of the battle is how each star will use hits with their work wife Ashanti who recently shut down Instagram with her barely there dress.

The ageless stunner broke necks at Fat Joe’s legendary Rockefeller Center rooftop party that brought out Swizz Beatz, Remy Ma, LL Cool J, Diamond D, Papoose, Mary J. Blige, Dave East, Jim Jones, Shyne, Maino and more.

Draped deliciously in Louisa Ballou, Ashanti proved, once again, that she’s one of the baddest 40-year-olds alive who might as well host the Verzuz between her classic collaborators.

