The ongoing divorce between Dr. Dre and Nicole Young is still dragging on, and now, there’s a lawsuit involved.

Just as the super producer and his ex-wife seemed close to finalizing their divorce settlements, Dr. Dre has filed a lawsuit against Young over claims she embezzled money. According to reports from The Blast, Dre is alleging that Nicole stole money from the bank account of his ‘Recording One’ studio in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles.

The company, 13849 Ventura, LLC, was founded in 2015 for the purpose of operating the recording studio, and the documents state that Dre and Young were both listed as heads of “maintenance and control” of the business assets. Legal documents filed by Dre claim that she “decimated” the bank account of the business, withdrawing a total of $353,571.85 after the former couple started their divorce proceedings.

Though Young has since had her access to the business revoked, the lawsuit asserts that she “egregiously” breached her responsibilities as someone trusted to have access. She has since been accused of “embezzling and stealing money from (the company’s) bank account, and using the money for her own, personal obligations.”

The lawsuit goes on to allege that Nicole Young violated Penal Code 496 in withdrawing the money.

“Every person who buys or receives any property that has been stolen or that has been obtained in any manner constituting theft or extortion, knowing the property to be stolen or obtained, or who conceals, sells, withholds, or aids in concealing, selling, or withholding any property from the owner…shall be punished by imprisonment in county jail for not more than one year,” the Penal Code reads.

Looks like this situation isn’t coming to an end any time soon.