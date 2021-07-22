Bossip Video

Dr. Dre’s ex Nicole Young just scored a huge victory in divorce court, according to a report from The Blast. The famous mega-star producer has been ordered to pay out almost $300,000 per month to her in spousal support.

According to the legal documents, Dr. Dre and ex Nicole Young were both in court for a hearing this week, hashing out specifics of how much will be paid in temporary spousal support.

“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” the order states.

According to calculations, that is a nice piece of change. Nicole is expected to collect around $3,519,672 a year in support, not including other expenses. The payments will continue, according to the order “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party.”

Nicole, who is repped by powerhouse attorney Samantha Spector, is also getting her health insurance paid by Dre which will be similar to the coverage she had during the marriage. All other insurance for Nicole will be paid out of her pocket. In addition, the judge ordered Dr. Dre, who is repped by Laura Wasser, to “continue paying the expenses for the Malibu, and Pacific Palisades homes.”

As the temporary order holds up, both parties are still hashing out their overall divorce settlement.

Are you surprised by the $3.5 Million a year temporary order?