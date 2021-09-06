Bossip Video

Cardi B and Offset are the proud parents of a baby boy. The “WAP” rapper made the announcement Monday that she and her husband welcomed their second child, a boy, on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Her announcement post showed the proud parents in a hospital bed draped in a Louis Vuitton blanket and Cardi’s caption included a blue dinosaur and blue heart emoji.

So far the couple has not announced the baby’s name.

Cardi and Offset have released a statement on their baby’s birth saying;

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

This is the second child for the two as a couple, Offset’s fifth. Their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born in July 2018. Offset is also a proud dad to Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, and Kalea, 6.

Prior to giving birth, Cardi gave an indication that she would be welcoming the baby soon by asking fans about taking placenta pills post-pregnancy.

As previously reported Cardi announced that she was expecting Bardi baby #2 during the 2021 BET Awards. The rapper popped out with a pregnant belly during a high-energy performance of “Type S***” with the Migos.

She also noted that baby #2 feels like a “new chapter” in her marriage.

“There is something so dear about this pregnancy and I feel like I’m starting a new chapter, and I’m happy about that,” the rapper said during an interview on Stationhead.

Cardi also expressed excitement for Kulture to become a big sister in a mother-daughter pregnancy shoot.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re three years apart,” Cardi captioned the pic. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

Congratulations to Cardi and Offset!