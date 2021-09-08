Bossip Video

Rihanna has dropped the lawsuit against her father, which she filed in 2019 for allegedly acting on her behalf without proper approval.

We are in the last few months of 2021 and Rihanna is still avoiding the studio and to be fair, she’s got a billion reasons to place her time elsewhere. Her empire is growing by the day and taking the foot off the gas right now just isn’t worth the risk when Fenty Beauty is delivering hit after hit.

But, as Fenty grows come the headaches of growth as well.

In 2019, Rihanna was forced to file a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, and his business partner, Joktan Perkins, along with California-based LLC Fenty Entertainment. The lawsuit alleged they were deceiving people into believing Rihanna was involved with his company and in an organized effort to “defraud and solicit millions of dollars from third parties.”

Some of the reported dealings involved promises “Rihanna would perform in various locations” and other appearances they were not authorized to facilitate. It now seems things have been worked out as Rihanna has dropped the lawsuit on a stipulation of dismissal filed on September 7.

It’s always good to see family work these things about before they became nasty legal headaches for everyone. Now, Rih can fully focus on her upcoming Savage x Fenty show that debuts on Amazon Prime on September 24.