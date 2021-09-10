Bossip Video

Top 5 baddie in the game

Her Royal Thighness has the internet ablaze over her now viral before/after photo showing off her stunning body transformation that started in her “Kylie’s bestie’ years that feel like forever ago.

The side-by-side image shows Woods in 2016 alongside another photo that captured her present-day baddie body.

“Sheesh, I got this photo sent to me by the @frst.place team and I look back and have to realize I came a long way and it didn’t happen overnight!” the star wrote. “I can’t even believe I’m posting this but this is really me and this is my journey. Hopefully, this can inspire some of you! It all started with a lot of mental and emotional work and the physical came with it. We all start somewhere.”

Naturally, Woods used the viral moment to tease the debut of her new fitness app FRSTPLACE where she’ll give fans her step-by-step guide to shedding pounds.

“For me, transformation was a gradual change from the inside out. I want you to experience all that FRSTPLACE represents in mind, body, and spirit,” she continued, citing that the new app includes loads of workout tutorials that can be done at home for fans to try. “These are the workouts I used to achieve my transformation,” she adds on the site.

It didn’t take long for haters and trolls to accuse her of lying about her natural weight loss journey despite the 23-year-old and her mother denying surgery rumors on multiple occasions.

“yes is my daughter which means she has my genetics,” captioned her mother Elizabeth Woods, clapping back at haters. “We have a** naturally! No one has gotten any butt lifts.. this is one of the craziest things that I keep reading..let’s focus on important things everyone and make a positive change”

Months later, Jordyn told Hello Beautiful that her ample assets are real alongside her super supportive mother who defended her AGAIN from surgery speculation.

“Do you not understand how hard my girl goes in the gym?” mama Woods proudly interjects. “I think it’s hilarious when we go out to Nobu and then a headline is ‘Jordyn Woods and her mom debut their matching new butt implants. If you look at my grandma, if you look at my aunt, this a** is genetic,” Jordyn adds.

With so much negativity surrounding Jordyn and her body, we thought it was only right to celebrate her award-worthy contributions to the world.

What’s your fave Jordyn Woods moment (so far)? Tell us in the comments and peep more of her hottest pics below:\