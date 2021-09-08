Bossip Video

Jordyn Woods has put a lot of work into becoming the “Her Royal Thighness” we know and love today.

The 23-year-old actress and entrepreneur took to Instagram this week to show a before and after photo of her drastic weight loss journey. The side-by-side image pictured Woods in 2016 alongside another photo that captured her slimmy trimmy present-day physique.

“Sheesh, I got this photo sent to me by the @frst.place team and I look back and have to realize I came a long way and it didn’t happen overnight!” the star wrote. “I can’t even believe I’m posting this but this is really me and this is my journey. Hopefully, this can inspire some of you! It all started with a lot of mental and emotional work and the physical came with it. We all start somewhere.”

Woods also used the opportunity to tease the debut of her new fitness app FRSTPLACE, which will give fans her step-by-step guide to shedding pounds.

“For me, transformation was a gradual change from the inside out. I want you to experience all that FRSTPLACE represents in mind, body, and spirit,” she continued, citing that the new app includes loads of workout tutorials that can be done at home for fans to try. “These are the workouts I used to achieve my transformation,” she adds on the site.

Of course, social media watchdogs were in disbelief that the Regular-ish host actually worked down her weight by using good ole fashion exercise.

“Who is the surgeon?” wrote one Instagram user, while another person chimed in, “all-natural !? No lipo?”

With that, Jordyn’s mother, Elizabeth Woods, quickly stepped in to set the record straight about her daughter’s natural curves.

“Such a journey!! It’s an emotional, spiritual and physical journey !! I’ve been there with you ! I’ve seen it!!, she commented under the photo. “Forget any of the negative noise!!! It takes a strong a** person to be this brave! I am proud of you then, now and always queen!! Keep living your truth and who you are!! You’ve worked so hard!!”

Elizabeth then went off on keyboard warriors in a separate post of her own, telling her daughter to rise above the haters.

“Remember only miserable people take the time to write negative comments and if it’s not from God and positive , then it’s irrelevant. To be this brave takes so much courage. I’ve always been proud of you but right now I’m crying with joy for you!”

The former Kardashian crew member told Elle Canada in 2016 that she incorporated boxing and heavy lifting into her fitness routine to achieve her thick and fit look.

“Every time you work out, do 30 minutes of cardio, always do abs, and then each day you can focus on a different part of your body,” Jordyn suggested.

Jordyn also told Hello Beautiful in 2020 that her ample assets are real and her mother defended her AGAIN from surgery speculation.

“Do you not understand how hard my girl goes in the gym?” mama Woods proudly interjects. “I think it’s hilarious when we go out to Nobu and then a headline is ‘Jordyn Woods and her mom debut their matching new butt implants. If you look at my grandma, if you look at my aunt, this a** is genetic,” Jordyn adds.

What do you think of Jordyn’s weight loss journey? Tell us down below.