Chloë has finally released her visual for her first solo single “Have Mercy” and it’s full of sorority sexiness.

After weeks of anticipation, Chlöe Bailey has unleashed her eye-stimulating visual for her very first solo single, “Have Mercy,” which marks a milestone in her career as she steps out on her own. With both the song and the visual, she did what needed to be done and shut down any questions about whether she could hold her own.

The video showcases Chlöe as a House Mother who’s luring frat boys like “How To Get Away With Murder’s” Rome Flynn into a trance before turning them into stone in true Medusa fashion.

The video was directed by Karena Evans, best known for her work on Snowfall and all three stunning visuals from Drake’s Scorpion album. The video even features a cameo from the queen Miss Tina Knowles, who’s peeping the scene in the video just like in real life.

Now that Chlöe has released her first solo single and visual, next up for her is the solo performance during this Sunday’s MTV VMA’s. The Bailey sisters are both creating their own lanes while keeping the love and support for one another’s product a top priority.

The visual for “Have Mercy” is paying homage to Beyoncé, loving your body, and flourishing in the gifts God has bestowed upon you and we can’t help but to watch it over and over, just like you can below.