Ever since Teyana Taylor graced our screens on MTV for her super savvy sweet sixteen, we knew she was destined to be a star! Her girly tomboy swag and down to earth personality still translates to this day in her all new PrettyLittleThing fall collection.

When she’s not being a cool mom to two beautiful girls, starring in her own show, We Got Love: Teyana and Iman, or perhaps in the studio creating R&B hits and music videos that you love to watch, you can find her serving as the US Creative Director for PrettyLittleThing.

250 guests gathered at Gotham Hall in New York city on on September 9th, 2021 to witness Teyana unveil her second collection with PLT. To pop things off right she had DJ Cassidy spinning the latest tunes to move the crowd and Lil Durk open the show. It was only right that with her being a Harlem native she’d have an NYC subway-inspired catwalk which featured a huge range of looks! From sweatpants and hoodies to cut-out dresses, wide-leg PU trousers, paisley bucket hats and more she made sure to stay on brand with the #EveryBODYinPLT Movement. The collection also features statement knee-high boots in paisley print that we know the girls will surly love!

Our girl didn’t stop there though! With her being fashionably aware to the small details she also included matching paisley false nails in her collection for $10 and bandanas for $18. To make the show even more faboulous she featured male models, her father being one of them, walking in her unisex items. Last but not least the main star of the show, her first born Junie, made her debut in New York Fashion Week ripping the runway in the kids clothing of the collection.

Celebrities such as Lala, Jastookes, Swaelee, Sevyn Streeter and many more were in attendance.

Some of the models featured in the show included Lyric Mariah, an advocate for amniotic band syndrome, who opened the show as the first model down the runaway and killed it!

Mya, a disability activist and model…

Dayanna Nutter…

and Tokyo Stylez…

You can shop the runway now by going to https://www.prettylittlething.us/shop-by/celebrity-style/teyana-taylor.html. The prices of pieces from the collection are very reasonable with Paisley printed mesh bodycon dresses in at $38 and high neck cut out bodysuits costing about $30.

At the higher end of the pricing, customers can hit the streets in the Teyana Taylor x PLT’s standout extreme oversized paisley coat for $248.

“I’ve been working on this second collection with PrettyLittleThing for months and I’m so excited to bring this to life at New York Fashion Week this season. Me and the PLT design team have been working on some incredible concepts for this show and it’s going to be unlike anything the brand has done before. As Creative Director for the USA it’s so important that I work with a team who truly understands my vision and we’re catering for EVERYBODY. You’re going to see male models walking for the very first time as we showcase this unisex collection and reintroduce kidswear alongside some familiar faces on the catwalk. We’re taking the brand to a new direction –everything from the stage design to how the collection is being shown on billboards –scanning QR codes and watching this on a live stream. This is going to be our best yet.’’ Teyana tells a source from PLT.

We can honestly say Teyana not only delivered the essence behind streetwear but also gave purpose to the pieces by showing models from all different backgrounds and lifestyles. She is on the forefront of change to the fashion industry and making these spaces like NYFW inclusive for all. We just love to see this #blackgirlmagic taking place!

If you missed it, you can check out the whole collection showcased at NYFW here!