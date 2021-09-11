Bossip Video

Now Nicki why’d you go and tease us like that?! The vocals, the vibes…Nicki Minaj got some of R&B’s best vocalist on a track together and teased a snippet for fans on Instagram.

Who would’ve thought to put Brandy, Keke Wyatt AND Tamar Braxton together on a song? None other than the Queen herself, Nicki Minaj! Yes you read that right, all these talented women have been in the studio working on something special. Black women working together you know we love to see it!

Nicki took to Instagram last night to say…

3 QUEENZ helping me have fun with music @brandy @tamarbraxton @keke_wyatt + my dope ass engineer @bigjuice205. Thank you ladies so much. This is just a lil taste. I might share more with the fans as more vocals come in. These were the 3 ppl that initially came to my mind, so this is so dope. 🙏🙏🙏👑👑👑♥️♥️♥️🎀🎀🎀💞💞💞 It’s

Solo Brandy

Solo Tamar

Bran & Tamar together

Solo Keke

Fans literally couldn’t contain their excitement blowing up her comment section saying…

“The combination of vocals are INSANE!! Who thinks of this? Nicki!!! Nicki Minaj, YEP that’s who. 😍”

“Literally sounds heavenly”

“I was going through a bad day and listening to this makes me forget everything and feel comfortable. That’s why most of the barbz say you save us Queen.”

It seems like Nicki is full of surprises as she also revealed to fans that she unfortunately won’t be performing at the VMA’s happening on Sunday. She took to Twitter to explain her reason why.

Of course the ‘Barbz’ weren’t too pleased to hear this news seeing that Nicki hasn’t performed at the VMA’s since 2018 but since she’s working on new music we are sure she’ll be performing on someone’s stage pretty soon.

The same day Nicki announced she would not be performing, her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, pleaded guilty during a virtual court hearing to a charge of failure to register as a sex offender in California, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Kenneth faces up to 10 years in prison – the maximum sentence allowed for the crime – and a lifetime of supervised release.

Despite all the activity, good or bad, going on in Nicki’s life she makes sure to be transparent and open with her fan base as she continues to take questions on Twitter. We just have one question for the Queen, when are you dropping the tracks because we know they will be right on time for cuffing season this fall!

Are you excited to receive new music from Nicki? Let us know below!