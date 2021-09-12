When The Funk Hits The Fans: ‘Take A Shower!’ Chant Drowns Out Ashton Kutcher On ESPN’s College GameDay [VIDEO]

Who’s got two thumbs and got trolled by thousands of fans on live TV? This guy!

2021 may feel 3 years long, but football fans remember Ashton Kutcher’s unbothered, unsolicited, and unwashed announcement about not showering like it was yesterday. According to TMZ, the actor was overwhelmed during his live appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay by fans chanting a simple but sick burn: “Take a shower!”

The crowd clearly chose violence before Kutcher even chose a team to predict as the winner.

The iconic pregame show usually selects alumni from the home team or country singers to be guest pickers. This time they went with Kutcher, a former University of Iowa student, even though the home team for the local showdown was their rival, Iowa State. Unsurprisingly, he picked the University of Iowa Hawkeyes for the win. No country singers were available?

Kutcher can’t say nobody warned him! He should’ve known Cyclone fans would be at his neck while he was on their turf.

Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis discussed their family’s bathing habits (and lack thereof) back in July on Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast. The That 70s Show couple shared cringe-worthy confessions about not washing their children until they see visible dirt and doing the bare minimum in their own routines.

“I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” Kutcher said. “I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.”

Some Twitter users hilariously questioned this claim after the chant went viral.

Lee Corso did seem like his eyes were starting to water in that clip.

Kutcher looked a little shook when the crowd drowned out his explanation about his new charitable partnership with Nocking Point Wines to create “Outside” wine, a follow-up to their partnership for “Quarantine” wine. The name is inspired by “thinking outside the box” for supporting nonprofits and good causes.

Based on yesterday’s chants and Corso’s reactions, “Outside” wine might also be inspired by Kutcher’s… signature scent. It’s a good thing Ashton and Mila are such good sports about the running joke. They laughed at themselves recently in this hilarious humblebrag about bathing.

“What’s going on? That’s the 4th time this week! 4 times this week!”

That was posted on a Wednesday so they were flexing that daily showering streak. How nice of Iowa State fans to make sure Ashton doesn’t forget to keep up the good work!