Nick Saban leads the University of Alabama to its 18th college football championship, defeating Ohio State.

COVID-19 has disrupted every part of life since its arrival last year. At first, we all thought it would be over before the fall arrived–but we were wrong in every sense of the word.

As it came closer to the college football season’s start, everyone seemed to be on a different page. Some conferences stated they wouldn’t play to protect the players, and some schools stated from day one they would be on the field and ready to go, just like every other year. As expected, the SEC was ready to go and of course, would end up being the deciding factor.

As Alabama started off its winning season, Ohio State was yet to touch the field due to safety protocols. Last night, both sides of the coin met in the college football playoffs. Leading into the big game, Justin Fields and Ohio State only played seven games but defeated Clemson, who many picked to win the championship. While Mac Jones and Alabama upheld an undefeated season and brought back another Heisman thanks to Devonta Smith and his highlight reel season.

During a press conference interview following the big win, Devonta congratulated the whole team for putting in work this season despite all of their setbacks. The Alabama wide-receiver was absent from the third quarter after suffering an injury to his right hand. Smith later revealed that he had dislocated his finger but that he would “be all right.”

“It came down to the young guys just putting in the work, every day, every week, knowing if somebody went down, they were going to have to come in and do something big,” Smith shared. “I believed in them from the jump. That’s what we do; that is why you come to Bama.”

“We just finished writing our story; that was the whole thing of us coming back, just finishing the story that we wanted to write, and we did that,” he added.

Alabama proved to be too much for Ohio State securing its 18th national championship and Nick Saban getting his 7th breaking Bear Bryants record. Take a look at all the highlights from the game below.