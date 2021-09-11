Haters So Mad! Lawd, #Have Mercy! Chlöe Claps Back At Complaints About Her Booty-Beholding Solo Debut

Twirl on them haters, Chlöe!

Beyoncé’s protégé took us to school in the video for her first solo single, “Have Mercy” and she clearly understood the assignment.

The video is up to 5.6 million views now and quite a few of those must have come from straight-up haters. Chlöe shocked the internet with her cake clapping choreography and sexy sorority outfits. After thanking the millions of fans who supported the song and video, she had a short and sweet message for everyone complaining about her showing skin.

“‘Why are you showing so much skin?’ Because I can! It’s my body and I’m so proud of it. And I hope you’re proud of yours, too.”

How many times does she have to go through this? She already broke down on Instagram with an emotional explanation about her self-love journey after heavy criticism for her #BussitChallenge video. Chlöe was under fire again after a sultry performance of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” in a blinged-out bodysuit.

Chlöe has never been the most modest compared to her angelic little sister Halle Bailey, who will star as Ariel in the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. If the critics haven’t gotten the message yet: The more y’all criticize her sexuality and hate, the more Chlöe is going to show off those cakes! The Grown-ish star is just as consistent with beautiful vocals, stunning visuals, and captivating choreography as she is with the sexiness. Mama Tina even gave her blessing with a cameo in the video.

If the video had you shook, brace yourself for Sunday when Chlöe will slay the MTV VMA stage performing “Have Mercy” for the first time! Both she and those cheeks are here to stay!

Have you seen the “Have Mercy” video yet?