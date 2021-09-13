Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards were a must-see event, with performances from all of the biggest names in music over the past year.
Known for some of the most memorable moments in pop culture time and time again, this year’s installment of the MTV VMAs took place last night, September 12, in front of a live audience at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Just like every year prior, the stars pulled out all the stops for some unforgettable performances, including some Lil Nas X, Normani, Doja Cat, Alicia Keys, Chlöe, and Justin Bieber.
Chlöe’s departure from her sister duo, Chloe x Halle, was one of the most highly-anticipated moments of the night, performing solo for the first time in her career. Lil Nas X also has fans excited for his performance for months, never knowing what he’ll pull out of his bag of tricks each time he takes the stage.
Still, with so many performances being hyped up prior to Sunday’s broadcast, Normani is the one who ended up stealing the show, bringing out Teyana Taylor for a Janet-Jackson-inspired dry-humping session.
Check out all of the must-see performances from last night down below.
Normani performs “Wild Side”
Chlöe performs “Have Mercy”
Doja Cat performs “Been Like This” and “You Right”
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow perform “Industry Baby” and “Montero”
Olivia Rodrigo performs “Good 4 U”
Ozuna performs “La Funka”
Polo G performs “RAPSTAR”
Tainy and Shawn Mendes perform “Summer of Love”
Anitta performs “Girl From Rio”
Kacey Musgraves performs “Star-Crossed”
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber perform “Stay” and “Ghost”
SAINt JHN performs “Trap,” “Sucks to Be You,” and “Roses”
Camila Cabello Performs “Don’t Go Yet”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.