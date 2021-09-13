Gabrielle Union is bravely opening up about her journey to surrogacy, admitting that it was hard for her to accept she couldn’t carry a baby herself.

In a new essay for Time magazine, the actress got candid about the “hard truth” behind her 2018 surrogacy journey.

Union’s previous diagnosis with adenomyosis led to multiple miscarriages over the years, which led her to consider other pregnancy options. She recalls being told by her doctor, Kelly Baek, in 2016 that her best chance of having a healthy baby of her own would be through surrogacy–but that was news she didn’t want to hear.