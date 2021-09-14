Boo’ed Up Bey Bey And Her Roc-A-Fella Celebrate Nearly 20 Years Together In Newly Unveiled Tiffany & Co Ad

The coupled up Carters be gettin’ to the coins baby!

Jay-Z and Beyoncé teased their new partnership with Tiffany & Co last month and now we’re finally blessed enough to get to see the final ads and campaign image.

Bey posted the two ads and photo to her Instagram shortly after 1 AM EST, while most of the east coast was still digesting all the looks from the Met Gala.

The first ad finds Jay-Z behind an old typewriter, hard at work, until he stops to gaze out of the window full of anticipation. The clip then shows Beyoncé aboard a private jet, presumably on her way back home to him. She’s wearing a white blazer and the Tiffany diamond, her hair cascading over one side of her face. The next scene finds her at the piano, singing “Moon River,” her hair in an elegant updo. As the song continues we see them interacting, sitting together in front of the Basquiat painting in one scene, with Hov pointing at handheld video camera recording her at the piano in another. We see several scenes of the Carters coming together to embrace. There’s a shot of Bey disembarking from the jet. As the song is coming to an end a black car approaches the family home, the rear window is rolled down and Bey’s face appears. In the final shot the Carters embrace, we see Bey’s back and the Tiffany diamond necklace artfully arranged at the center of it.

For the campaign image Bey stands with her eyes closed, her long hair cascading in waves over her left shoulder. She’s wearing the Tiffany diamond. Jay-Z stands behind her, holding her, his hands are clasped around her midsection, over her hands.

The final clip is the most intimate — it reads almost like a behind the scenes. We see Bey seated at the piano, channeling Audrey Hepburn as Hov banters with her about engagement rings and engagement. The couple marvel at their near twenty years together, Bey solemnly nods, her eyes widened to express the time hasn’t always been easy. She tenderly touches his face with her perfectly manicured hands. Handlers fuss over the pair. Blue Ivy, wearing a cream colored hoodie and face mask pops into frame briefly for a quick hug and kiss from her dad.

You likey? We want to know your thoughts on the ads!

A number of comments on Bey’s page questioned why she wasn’t at the Met Gala, but based on her recent IG posts, we think she and Jay-Z are currently still vacationing in Italy.

