According to an OnSite exclusive report, a judge has denied T.I.’s request to dismiss Sabrina Peterson’s defamation lawsuit against him and his reality star wife, Tameka “Tiny Harris.” After a ruling in favor of Peterson yesterday, the lawsuit involving Harris associate Shekinah Anderson is said to prevail.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn shared,

“The case goes on — T.I., Tiny, as well as Shekinah’s anti-SLAPP motion failed and Sabrina is entitled to get justice for the defamation that was visited upon her by the Harrises and Ms. Anderson.” “The next move is on the Harrises to answer the four counts that judge allows,” said Blackburn. “The hard part for them is that everything is so public and the fact that Shekinah said she was told to do this by Tameka — all these things are detrimental to their case.”

Blackburn believes the case is in Sabrina’s favor, adding that “the agency theory of law” will likely back up their case since Shekinah was once employed by Tameka, acting as her hairstylist.

Earlier this year, Peterson claimed Tameka smeared her name with public statements and social media posts after she alleged T.I. pointed a gun at her head. In later claims, Sabrina said she was told that T.I. looked into hiring a “hitman” to allegedly silence her. Allegedly the job was “$25,000.” Tip has not commented publicly on those allegations.

Are YOU surprised this case is moving forward?