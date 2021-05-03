Bossip Video

Shekinah: “She let the world tear me up!”

Tiny “Y’all can believe this dizzy b*** if u like!”

In ex-friend files news…

Just a few months ago, Shekinah Jo was defending her friend Tiny Harris against accusers in the media when sexual assault allegations surfaced against the star and her husband T.I. Fast forward to this week, Shekinah tearfully revealed that she and Tiny are no longer friends!

Shekinah didn’t go into the specifics of why how she and Tiny’s friendship got to the point of no return, but she did hint that it’s been brewing for years while going off on a Bigo Live stream.

In the clips, reshared by The Neighborhood Talk, Shekinah told her followers to “pay attention,” revealing for the first time that years ago, she was “kicked off” of reality TV. Shekinah got emotional explaining that she sacrificed over the years for her friend, doing Tiny’s hair as well as the hairstyles for the OMG Girls, her daughter’s singing group, for tips and working on sets for Tiny’s shows for a mere $150 a day.

Shekinah, clearly upset, got into further detail explaining why she and Tiny are no longer on the same page. She alleged that when she defended Tiny against Sabrina Peterson, Tiny was on standby in the same room as her.

“This is my last straw for her! When I made that comment about her, she was in the room with me. She the one telling me what to say; then when all y’all in America come from me my own, supposed-to-be friend let y’all take me down.” Shekinah continued,”she let the world tear me up! I done did your hair for free, I done kissed your m*therf***ng a**! You done took all my old friends. Now they your best friends. All y’all gotta do is pay attention.”

Hit play to hear it.

Tiny responded to Shekinah’s claims indirectly, by answering a fan who commented calling her a “liar.”

“Why do I have to lie tho?” she explained. “It’s not like what she did helped me in any [redacted]!! I’m too old for this sh*t fr! To be beefing with a friend on SM! This is son attention seeking ****. She always do. U guys would never know we wasn’t speaking or any of this if it wasn’t for her emotional a**! There were other people in the room when she said what she said if we really need to prove who’s lying!!”

Tiny also called Shekinah a “dizzy b***” and refuted her former friend’s claims that she coached her to defend her against the sexual assault allegation.

“Y’all can believe this dizzy b*** if u like! Why in tf would I ask her to say what she said?! said Tiny in The Neighborhood Talk’s comments. “True enough she wanted to speak up for me as a friend & I appreciate that but I NEVER EVER told her to say ANY of the s** she said. That’s on my LIFE & EVERYTHING I love. She wrote me a book & said people don’t need to know but yet going to live talking about me daily. Worst kinda friend to have!”

Wow! Seems like their friendship is all the way DONE! Do YOU think Tiny & Shekinah will eventually resolve their beef?